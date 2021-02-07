Chardan Capital Increases Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target to $97.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $81.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARWR. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

ARWR opened at $90.47 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $91.70. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.87.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $1,353,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,414 shares of company stock worth $14,026,606 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

