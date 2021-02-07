Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 53.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 50.38 ($0.66).

Several research firms have issued reports on CNA. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Centrica plc (CNA.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

LON:CNA traded up GBX 0.34 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 51.78 ($0.68). 9,744,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,056,785. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 44.76. Centrica plc has a one year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 94.09 ($1.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64. The firm has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

