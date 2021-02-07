Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) (TSE:CLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.62

Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$11.62 and last traded at C$11.48, with a volume of 297724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.46.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 24.61.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

