Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,516 shares during the quarter. Celanese makes up approximately 1.9% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Celanese worth $19,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CE opened at $127.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.86. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $140.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

