Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%.

NYSE CDR opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.75%.

CDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

