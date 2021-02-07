Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.

Cedar Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cedar Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -66.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

