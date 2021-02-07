Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Raised to $57.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FUN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of FUN opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,173 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 502,575 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,908,000. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $6,097,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 122,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

