CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CBRE Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,879,000 after buying an additional 35,801 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in CBRE Group by 157.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 46,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in CBRE Group by 38.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.94. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $68.19.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,855.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

