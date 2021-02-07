CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG) Trading Up 0.9%

CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.67 and last traded at $48.22. Approximately 13,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.