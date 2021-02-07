Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 143.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

JPM stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.87 and its 200 day moving average is $111.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

