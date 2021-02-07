Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSPR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casper Sleep has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.09.

CSPR opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $331.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. Analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 25.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casper Sleep (CSPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.