Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $10,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $194.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.44. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $209.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

