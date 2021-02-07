Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.85-6.10 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.85-6.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $54.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.