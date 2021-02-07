Cappasity (CAPP) Achieves Market Cap of $721,375.31

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Cappasity has a total market cap of $721,375.31 and approximately $142,876.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cappasity has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00063385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.65 or 0.01128039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,357.56 or 0.06204138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023451 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016820 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00032498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Token Trading

