Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COK. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €54.43 ($64.03).

Get Cancom SE (COK.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR COK opened at €54.65 ($64.29) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cancom SE has a 52 week low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 52 week high of €59.05 ($69.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Cancom SE (COK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom SE (COK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.