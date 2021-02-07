Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Downgraded by CSFB

CSFB downgraded shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has C$36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$35.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.88.

TSE:CU opened at C$31.44 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$25.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.37.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

