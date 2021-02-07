Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $98.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.03.

NYSE:CM opened at $88.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.