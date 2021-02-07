Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $88.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24,381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,117 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,892,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,670,000 after acquiring an additional 986,388 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,537,000 after acquiring an additional 544,095 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,998,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,762,000 after buying an additional 480,116 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

