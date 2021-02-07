Canaccord Genuity Raises Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $51.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $51.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. Also, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $52,413.83. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,019 shares of company stock worth $318,559. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,839,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

