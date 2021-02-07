Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Position Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 35.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Campbell Soup by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,685,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in Campbell Soup by 11.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CPB. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

NYSE CPB opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

