California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,689 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $375,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 218,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 589.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 72,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 61,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON opened at $202.92 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.42. The stock has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 205,800 shares of company stock valued at $860,624. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.