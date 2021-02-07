California Public Employees Retirement System Has $420.45 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,495 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $420,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.09. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,687.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.