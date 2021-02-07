California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 688,252 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,498,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 688,252 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $560,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,631,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

