California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 99,912 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,639,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,912 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $995,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,573 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $212.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $158.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

