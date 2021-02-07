California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Shares Gap Down to $15.16

Shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.16, but opened at $14.00. California BanCorp shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 15 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 5.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 14,578.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 19.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 17.4% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.