Cabot (NYSE:CBT) PT Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,053.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,249 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

