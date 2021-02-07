Bunge (NYSE:BG) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.70

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.70 and last traded at $73.62, with a volume of 37990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.58. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,570,000 after acquiring an additional 188,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,016,000 after buying an additional 453,458 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,090,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,820,000 after buying an additional 208,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bunge by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 972,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,784,000 after buying an additional 37,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 620,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,347,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

