BTIG Research Upgrades Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) to “Neutral”

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$47.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$49.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.44.

Shares of TSE:GOOS opened at C$55.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.52.

In other Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) news, Director Penelope Brook sold 14,814 shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.52, for a total transaction of C$674,263.65. Also, Director Dani Reiss sold 78,948 shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.24, for a total transaction of C$3,492,446.36. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,762 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,097.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

