Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at KeyCorp

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Brooks Automation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.78.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $79.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.13. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $86.05.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $451,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,842.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,598,000 after purchasing an additional 436,562 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,601,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

