Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 31st

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3038 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend payment by 16.0% over the last three years.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $47.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.74 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.33 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.67 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.98.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.