Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Set at $65.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.64.

BIP opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

