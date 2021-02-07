Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Raised to $60.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

NYSE BIP opened at $53.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,512,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,750,000 after buying an additional 103,545 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,070,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,059,000 after purchasing an additional 137,325 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,060,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,472,000 after purchasing an additional 569,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,403,000 after purchasing an additional 322,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,791,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

