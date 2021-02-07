Brokers Set Expectations for Uber Technologies, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($3.84) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.85). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 333.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $149,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,259 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $86,642,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at $11,854,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

