Brokers Set Expectations for Turning Point Brands, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Turning Point Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the company will earn $3.31 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

NYSE TPB opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.32 and a beta of 0.58. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,906 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

