Brokers Offer Predictions for Revolve Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – B. Riley raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RVLV. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.95.

Revolve Group stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Revolve Group by 521.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hadley Mullin sold 4,868,033 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $96,143,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 4,858,570 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $95,956,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,014,761 shares of company stock worth $224,408,798. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

