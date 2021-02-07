Brokers Offer Predictions for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) – Analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,181 shares in the company, valued at $21,572,926.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,952 shares of company stock worth $3,429,066 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

