Brokers Issue Forecasts for Crocs, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crocs in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.73. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, OTR Global started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $75.52 on Friday. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $78.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,630,000 after buying an additional 1,067,955 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $2,516,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,274,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 48,600 shares of company stock worth $3,390,246 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

