Brokerages Set West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Price Target at C$93.67

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$93.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$88.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of WFT stock opened at C$86.56 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$21.60 and a 1-year high of C$88.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$81.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of C$5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

