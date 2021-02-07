Brokerages Set Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Target Price at $25.38

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTZ. Stephens assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $23.94 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. As a group, analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after acquiring an additional 204,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after buying an additional 807,893 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

