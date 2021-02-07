Brokerages Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target at $81.75

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.40.

DCBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

NASDAQ DCBO traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.90. The stock had a trading volume of 117,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,450. Docebo has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $68.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,665,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at $26,961,000.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

