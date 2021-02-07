Brokerages Set Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Target Price at $1,400.00

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,400.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Compass Group from $1,420.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. 49,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 82.72 and a beta of 1.08. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.