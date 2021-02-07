Brokerages Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) PT at $1,345.95

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,345.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In other news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,712,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,220.43. The stock had a trading volume of 230,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,206.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,181.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

