Brokerages Expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $595.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will post sales of $595.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $590.00 million and the highest is $600.20 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $592.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.28.

Shares of WERN stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 596,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

