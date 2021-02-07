Brokerages Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to announce sales of $139.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.70 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $127.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year sales of $554.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $546.09 million to $565.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $598.67 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $602.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $154.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $45,395.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter worth about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 83.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $479.30 million, a PE ratio of 167.73 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

