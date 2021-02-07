Brokerages Expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.28). Immunic posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Immunic stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.79. 136,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,867. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.21. Immunic has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $23.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

