Brokerages Expect Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Fly Leasing reported earnings of $2.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 105.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fly Leasing.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58). Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLY. TheStreet upgraded Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fly Leasing from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Fly Leasing stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,311. Fly Leasing has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $326.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 432,306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 52.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 39,809 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 8.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 82,739 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

