Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.48. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOMB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $40,580.00. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

