Brokerages Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.50. H.B. Fuller reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $777.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 27.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

