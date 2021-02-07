Brokerages Anticipate CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

In other CTI BioPharma news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Caxton Corp increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 596.4% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,157 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $3.75 on Friday. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

