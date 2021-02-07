Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Lifted to “Buy” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $176.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $144.13 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.69 and a 200-day moving average of $142.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,762.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

